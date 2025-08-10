eThekwini invests R120m to fix flood damage in Prospecton

This is in response to widespread damage caused by the 2022 floods.

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has met with Toyota South Africa’s CEO Andrew Kirby to strengthen collaboration on infrastructure and economic development.

Talks focused on road upgrades, stable electricity, and improved water and sanitation in the Prospecton Precinct, home to Toyota’s manufacturing plant.

The municipality says they’re investing more than R450 million in road projects, with a major water upgrade replacing a 375mm asbestos cement pipeline with a new 400mm steel one aimed at boosting supply in the area.

READ: Toyota insurer sues eThekwini over 2022 flood damage

Additionally, the City has invested in refurbishing power substations that service Toyota and surrounding industries.

Kirby echoed the company’s long-standing commitment, saying that even after the catastrophic floods, it was never a consideration to leave Durban.

The City says Toyota contributes R18 billion in national taxes annually, with the municipality collecting over R6 million in rates from the company each year.