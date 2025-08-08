eThekwini given green light to procure some of its electricity

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced the decision in Durban on Friday.

He said eThekwini is now the first metro in South Africa to receive a Section 34 Ministerial Determination.

It gives the city the green light to source new electricity generation capacity from Independent Power Producers.

Two years ago, at the height of load shedding, the municipality revealed plans to reduce its reliance on Eskom as well as enhance energy security.

Ramokgopa said it is a historic move.

"Cyril Xaba has got in his hand 400 megawatts, that he'll be able to generate on his own, doesn't rely on Eskom, it’s 25% of total demand in eThekwini," said Ramokgopa.

"He can have a partnership with some of the consumers here so that it is on the back of that power purchase agreement that they can raise the money to be able to invest in the development of these projects."

Ramokgopa said 100 megawatts will be generated using Solar PV, while 300 will be generated using Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Technology.

