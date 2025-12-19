eThekwini forced to close some beaches

The affected beaches are Blue Lagoon, eThekwini Beach, Country Club Beach and Battery Beach.





The City says it's set up a team of senior officials to investigate the source of the pollution.





It adds that it’s putting corrective measures in place.





The beaches will remain closed until further testing is completed.





eThekwini says 19 other swimming beaches remain open, with lifeguards on duty.





The Durban University of Technology's Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology conducted its own quality tests at some popular beaches in the city earlier this week.





It says it found the water quality at five beaches to be “poor,” while two beaches, namely Virginia and North Beach, were critical.





The institute’s samples for Umhlanga Rocks Lighthouse Beach showed “ideal” levels of E. coli.





