eThekwini forced to close some beaches
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The affected beaches are Blue Lagoon, eThekwini Beach, Country Club Beach and Battery Beach.
The City says it's set up a team of senior officials to investigate the source of the pollution.
It adds that it’s putting corrective measures in place.
The beaches will remain closed until further testing is completed.
ALSO READ: South coast leads the wave of KZN's cleanest beaches
eThekwini says 19 other swimming beaches remain open, with lifeguards on duty.
The Durban University of Technology's Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology conducted its own quality tests at some popular beaches in the city earlier this week.
It says it found the water quality at five beaches to be “poor,” while two beaches, namely Virginia and North Beach, were critical.
The institute’s samples for Umhlanga Rocks Lighthouse Beach showed “ideal” levels of E. coli.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Cool things to do while stuck in KZN traffic this festive season
Spread some cheer and joy this festive season if you find yourself stuck...Danny Guselli 53 minutes ago
-
Bakkie gets stuck on Baggies Beach on KZN South Coast
When a beach day goes sideways, and you end up revving for all the wrong...Danny Guselli 57 minutes ago