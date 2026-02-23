 eThekwini flood victims to get over 1,000 new homes by June
eThekwini flood victims to get over 1,000 new homes by June

Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

Flood victims in eThekwini who have been living in temporary emergency accommodation for years could soon move into permanent homes. 

Umkhanyakude floods
Supplied

The municipality says nearly 1,200 houses will be built through the Cornubia Housing Development Project.


Recurring floods since 2022 have displaced thousands, many of whom are still waiting for permanent housing.


The city says construction on more than 100 homes is almost complete and will be ready next month. Another 500 units at Montclair Lodge are being refurbished.


Mayor Cyril Xaba says they hope to have more than 1,000 units available for flood victims by June.


" To  accelerate  relocation  into  family-friendly  structures,  we've  agreed  with  the  Provincial  and  National  Department  of  Human  Settlements  that  while  permanent  construction  continues,  we'll  also  build  400  temporary  residential  units  to  accommodate  residents  currently  living  in  temporary  emergency  accommodation."


Xaba says basic service connections are being fast-tracked.


" We're also accelerating connections to basic services such as water, sanitation, and electricity. The Cornubia Housing Development Project will not only bring relief to flood victims, but also to residents currently living in transit camps."


KZN Floods Cyril Xaba Duirban
