eThekwini flood victims to get over 1,000 new homes by June

The municipality says nearly 1,200 houses will be built through the Cornubia Housing Development Project.





Recurring floods since 2022 have displaced thousands, many of whom are still waiting for permanent housing.





The city says construction on more than 100 homes is almost complete and will be ready next month. Another 500 units at Montclair Lodge are being refurbished.





Mayor Cyril Xaba says they hope to have more than 1,000 units available for flood victims by June.



" To accelerate relocation into family-friendly structures, we've agreed with the Provincial and National Department of Human Settlements that while permanent construction continues, we'll also build 400 temporary residential units to accommodate residents currently living in temporary emergency accommodation."





Xaba says basic service connections are being fast-tracked.





" We're also accelerating connections to basic services such as water, sanitation, and electricity. The Cornubia Housing Development Project will not only bring relief to flood victims, but also to residents currently living in transit camps."





