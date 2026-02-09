eThekwini fixes Isipingo river sewage leak after major fish kill
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
eThekwini Municipality
says wastewater infrastructure linked to the latest fish kill in the Isipingo
River Estuary has now been repaired.
eThekwini Municipality says wastewater infrastructure linked to the latest fish kill in the Isipingo River Estuary has now been repaired.
The City says the pollution was caused by damage to a major wastewater rising main along Prospecton Road.
It says cable theft at the Isipingo Beach Wastewater Pump Station made the situation worse.
Raw sewage entered the river, resulting in the death of large numbers of fish.
The City says teams immediately isolated the damaged pipeline, deployed vacuum tankers, and introduced chemical dosing to reduce environmental harm.
ALSO READ: Parties welcome High Court ruling on eThekwini sewage crisis
The DA's KZN Spokesperson on Environmental Affairs Hannah Lidgett did an oversight inspection along the river last week.
She says it's the third major fish kill in the Isipingo River.
" And what we witnessed was horrifying. The river was black, there were dead fish floating in the water. This has a significant impact on the health of communities and not to mention the fragile ecosystems that rely on the river, such as the mangroves on either side.
"It also has a knock-on effect as sewage reaches our beaches and affects tourism. We are requesting an urgent report on the incident."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Scam warning: Fake Aarto websites target motorists with payment traps
Fake Aarto websites are targeting motorists with traffic fine payment sc...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago
-
How this KZN community united to slash break-ins and transform safety in their coastal village
A coastal community’s long-term teamwork and self-funded security have n...Stacey & J Sbu 11 hours ago