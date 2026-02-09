eThekwini fixes Isipingo river sewage leak after major fish kill

The City says the pollution was caused by damage to a major wastewater rising main along Prospecton Road.

It says cable theft at the Isipingo Beach Wastewater Pump Station made the situation worse.

Raw sewage entered the river, resulting in the death of large numbers of fish.

The City says teams immediately isolated the damaged pipeline, deployed vacuum tankers, and introduced chemical dosing to reduce environmental harm.

The DA's KZN Spokesperson on Environmental Affairs Hannah Lidgett did an oversight inspection along the river last week.

She says it's the third major fish kill in the Isipingo River.

" And what we witnessed was horrifying. The river was black, there were dead fish floating in the water. This has a significant impact on the health of communities and not to mention the fragile ecosystems that rely on the river, such as the mangroves on either side.

"It also has a knock-on effect as sewage reaches our beaches and affects tourism. We are requesting an urgent report on the incident."

