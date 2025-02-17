 eThekwini to face SIU maladministration probe
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

There's going to be a probe into alleged maladministration at eThekwini Municipality. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed a proclamation directing the Special Investigating Unit to probe the city's water and sanitation services.

 

The SIU says its corruption, fraud and maladministration probe will cover the last ten years up to last Friday.

 

It will specifically focus on contracts awarded for infrastructure and ablution block upgrades and whether they followed national treasury guidelines. 


The unit says the probe aims to identify systemic failures and recommend measures to prevent future losses.

 

It adds that any wrongdoing identified during the process may lead to civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal. 

 

