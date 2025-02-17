eThekwini to face SIU maladministration probe
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
There's going to be a probe into alleged maladministration at eThekwini Municipality.
There's going to be a probe into alleged maladministration at eThekwini Municipality.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed a proclamation directing the Special Investigating Unit to probe the city's water and sanitation services.
The SIU says its corruption, fraud and maladministration probe will cover the last ten years up to last Friday.
It will specifically focus on contracts awarded for infrastructure and ablution block upgrades and whether they followed national treasury guidelines.
READ: KZN tops murder, rape arrests
The unit says the probe aims to identify systemic failures and recommend measures to prevent future losses.
It adds that any wrongdoing identified during the process may lead to civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
New number plates in KZN: What you need to know
The new number plate system is here and ready to go. If you’re looking f...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Spark Test: Did your love pass the test with Trav Lloyd?
Spark Master and electrician Trav Lloyd put love to the test in the Week...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago