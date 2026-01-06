eThekwini emergency call lines down
Updated | By Newswatch
eThekwini Municipality says its emergency call lines are temporarily down due to a network fault.
The problem has also disrupted the city’s toll-free number.
Officials say residents will not be able to get through to emergency teams through the usual channels.
The municipality says technical teams are working to fix the issue.
In the meantime, the city has urged residents to use the following contact numbers for emergency services:
Fire Services : 076 223 2224 or 063 603 5775
Metro Police and Disaster Services: 031 367 0005
Water and Sanitation : WhatsApp 073 1483 477.
Alternatively, log faults through eThekwini Mobile App
Electricty: Whatsapp : 076 791 2449. Alternatively, log faults through Elecricity Mobile App or webfault.durban.gov.za or use our free USSD by dialling *134*3532#
The city says it will continue providing updates as work continues to stabilise the system.
