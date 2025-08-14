eThekwini dismisses ‘misinformed’ Resurgence Conference concerns

This after the DA in KwaZulu-Natal demanded answers, following what it says was the city's failure to host the conference in July.

The DA says in May, the eThekwini Council approved R30 million for the event, which never took place.

The party has questioned why the funds were not re-directed to service delivery.

It says it is considering taking the matter to the Municipal Public Accounts Committee for a formal proceeding.

However, the municipality says the event was not cancelled.

It says the conference is still going ahead and has been rescheduled to next month from the 20th to the 24th of September due to venue availability.

According to the city, the approved budget of R20 million will go towards the economic development initiative, hosted in partnership with the United States.

Councillor Thembo Ntuli says it is aimed at attracting global delegates, investors, and businesses to Durban.

