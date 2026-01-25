eThekwini dismisses claims of inaccurate municipal billing

The City was responding to allegations by the DA's eThekwini mayoral candidate Haniff Hoosen, who says thousands of Durban residents are receiving inflated water and electricity bills.





In a statement, the City described the claims as unfounded and misleading, insisting the billing system remains fully operational.





It acknowledged that some residents have raised queries but says these are isolated cases caused by external factors, including water leaks, delayed meter access, estimated readings and incorrect customer submissions.





READ: eThekwini relief to indebted residents ‘not enough’





The DA's eThekwini EXCO member Andre Beetge, however, maintains that the City should take responsibility for ongoing disputes.





" What the city is saying is what the city has on paper."





"We suspect that the city is actually inflating the fiscal by doing these estimations, so it's showing that there's more revenue expected, which makes the city also much more attractive for getting loans."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



