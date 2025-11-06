LISTEN: eThekwini deploys 500 lifeguards at beaches over festive season

Dr Simphiwe Ndlovu, eThekwini's head of Recreation and Parks, says both permanent and seasonal lifeguards are gearing up for the holidays.





"We are expecting about 100,000 to about 120,000 visitors, which is what normally happens during the festive season."





The municipality on Wednesday hosted an event at Moses Mabhida Stadium to recognise lifeguards and pool supervisors for their efforts in reducing drownings.





The lifesavers were handed certificates to thank them for their service.





According to Lifesaving South Africa, KZN had the highest number of ocean and pool drownings in November and December last year.





But Ndlovu says they're better prepared this season and aim to have zero drownings in the metro.





"There are rare incidents of drowning that happens in front of our lifeguards. We know those spots, and we have upped our game to ensure that we don't allow people to go there."





