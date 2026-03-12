eThekwini cracks down on illegal spaza shops in Umlazi

eThekwini Municipality has warned it won't tolerate non-compliance by spaza shops.





Five undocumented foreigners were arrested in Umlazi this week for illegally operating tuck shops in the area. Authorities inspected 34 spaza shops in different sections of Umlazi during a three-day multi-disciplinary operation.





It included the Durban Metro Police, the South African Police Service, the City’s Business Licensing Division and Supply Side and Area-Based Operations Directorate.





The City says it focused on business license compliance, municipal by-law enforcement and food safety standards.





It says most tuckshops were illegally connected to the grid, found selling expired food, and operating without valid licenses.





“On 9 March, which was day one of the operation, officials inspected 14 tuckshops in the K and H sections of Umlazi. None of the businesses had valid licences. One fine and one summons were issued for dirty conditions. Warnings were also issued,” the City said in a statement.





“The operation moved to the Q and U sections on 10 March, where 12 tuckshops were inspected. None of the businesses had valid licences.

Officials issued warnings, and environmental health practitioners will conduct follow-up inspections to ensure corrective action.





Five undocumented operators arrested





Operations on 11 March focused on the T and B sections, where eight tuckshops were inspected. Of these, one had a pending licence application, while seven were operating without licences. Two fines were issued, along with summonses for dirty conditions and expired foodstuffs. Expired goods were confiscated to prevent them from being sold to the public. Warnings were also issued.”





The municipality says this raises serious compliance and public health concerns.





It says authorities confiscated the unsafe goods and issued fines and summonses to shop owners.





eThekwini warns of metro-wide crackdown





The City says follow-up inspections are planned and has warned that more operations will be rolled out across the metro.





“Similar operations will be rolled out across communities as the Municipality strengthens law enforcement and promotes responsible and compliant business practices. Businesses are urged to visit Municipal Business Licensing Offices to register or renew their business licences, as trading without valid licences is an offence under the Business Licensing Act 71 of 1991.”





