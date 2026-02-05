eThekwini cracks down on cable theft with arrests, convictions
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
eThekwini Municipality says intensified operations against cable theft and vandalism are beginning to yield results.
It says there have been arrests and convictions in recent months.
The city says in one case, a fifty-three-year-old contractor staff member was convicted in the Durban Magistrate’s Court after stolen electricity cables and a street light were recovered during an inspection at a scrap dealer.
Further investigations uncovered additional municipal cables and evidence of illegal cable processing at the suspect’s home.
eThekwini’s Energy Management Directorate says infrastructure theft continues to disrupt services and diverts funds towards costly emergency repairs.
It has vowed to continue working closely with SAPS to protect critical infrastructure and improve service delivery.
