eThekwini confirms black bag shortage
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
There's a shortage of black refuse bags in eThekwini.
The city says it will affect delivery to some areas, although it insists the bag shortage is temporary.
It says the South African Bureau of Standards is still verifying test samples.
The city hasn't given details of which areas will be affected by the shortage, but it says residents will be kept updated.
It's encouraging communities to dispose of waste responsibly, and to not litter.
