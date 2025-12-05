eThekwini confirms Athlone Park water ‘safe' after tests
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The boil-water alert for Amanzimtoti's Athlone Park has been
lifted.
The boil-water alert for Amanzimtoti's Athlone Park has been lifted.
It was issued over the weekend and also affected Galleria Mall, Arbour Crossing and Kingsway Hospital.
eThekwini Municipality says the alert was triggered by test results, which showed the water quality did not meet acceptable standards.
It says it immediately investigated and found that the Athlone Park water supply zone was affected and worked to fix the problem.
ALSO READ: Boil alert confined to Athlone Park as eThekwini probesreservoir issue
The city reports that its latest test results indicate the water is now safe to drink.
Officials have assured residents that the metro's potable water is regularly monitored and tested to ensure it complies with the SANS 241 national drinking water standards.
