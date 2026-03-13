 eThekwini links container-cleaning company to Durban school chemical scare
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

eThekwini Municipality is investigating a chemical odour at Umbilo Secondary School on the Bluff after six pupils were hospitalised. A probe has begun into a container-cleaning company and safety compliance.

eThekwini Municipality says it is investigating a container-cleaning company on the Bluff after a chemical odour affected pupils and teachers at a nearby school.


Umbilo Secondary School was evacuated on Thursday morning when learners and teachers complained of breathing difficulties after a suspected gas leak.


Six pupils were rushed to hospital.


Source of toxic odour


The City says officials traced the fumes to a nearby company where a cleaning operation involving ethyl acrylate was underway.


They say the wind may have swept the pungent odour towards the school.


Classes at the secondary school have since resumed after safety checks confirmed the air was clear of the smell.


eThekwini says it is verifying the company’s compliance with safety and environmental regulations.


Possible legal action


Fire Regional Commander Sibusiso Mkhulisi says the probe could lead to legal action if any non-compliance is found.


“We are conducting a full probe into the company’s practices, and if non-compliance is confirmed, we will act decisively with stricter legal measures."


"Response teams remained on site until conditions stabilised and continued to work with the school to monitor the situation."


The City says environmental sampling and site inspections are ongoing.


"The City is continuing with site inspections and environmental sampling across the surrounding industrial area and is fast-tracking any necessary enforcement measures, penalties or directives pending the outcome of the investigation."


Neighbours affected by gas leak


On Thursday, Newswatch reported that neighbours adjacent to the school were also affected by the fumes.


Zalita Kruger, who lives directly across the road from the school, said she saw pandemonium.


She has a child at the school and says her son has a heart condition, but fortunately, he was not affected. She said she could also smell the fumes entering her home.


"My throat is burning, my eyes are burning up, and I have a four-and-a-half-month-old baby who's got pneumonia.”


