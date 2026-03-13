eThekwini links container-cleaning company to Durban school chemical scare

eThekwini Municipality says it is investigating a container-cleaning company on the Bluff after a chemical odour affected pupils and teachers at a nearby school.





Umbilo Secondary School was evacuated on Thursday morning when learners and teachers complained of breathing difficulties after a suspected gas leak.





Six pupils were rushed to hospital.





Source of toxic odour





The City says officials traced the fumes to a nearby company where a cleaning operation involving ethyl acrylate was underway.





They say the wind may have swept the pungent odour towards the school.





Classes at the secondary school have since resumed after safety checks confirmed the air was clear of the smell.





eThekwini says it is verifying the company’s compliance with safety and environmental regulations.





Possible legal action





Fire Regional Commander Sibusiso Mkhulisi says the probe could lead to legal action if any non-compliance is found.





“We are conducting a full probe into the company’s practices, and if non-compliance is confirmed, we will act decisively with stricter legal measures."





"Response teams remained on site until conditions stabilised and continued to work with the school to monitor the situation."





ALSO READ: Umbilo school gas scare: Expert calls for clinic on premises





The City says environmental sampling and site inspections are ongoing.





"The City is continuing with site inspections and environmental sampling across the surrounding industrial area and is fast-tracking any necessary enforcement measures, penalties or directives pending the outcome of the investigation."





Neighbours affected by gas leak





On Thursday, Newswatch reported that neighbours adjacent to the school were also affected by the fumes.





Zalita Kruger, who lives directly across the road from the school, said she saw pandemonium.





She has a child at the school and says her son has a heart condition, but fortunately, he was not affected. She said she could also smell the fumes entering her home.





"My throat is burning, my eyes are burning up, and I have a four-and-a-half-month-old baby who's got pneumonia.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)