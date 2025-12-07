eThekwini clarifies Durban CBD flare-up was not caused by gas

In a statement, the municipality says the incident was not gas-related but rather the result of electrical cable arcing.





The incident took place at the corner of Dorothy Nyembe and Anton Lembede streets.





Cable arcing refers to when an electrical discharge or spark occurs when electricity jumps between damaged conductors.





The City says the spark and visible flare shown in the video stemmed from minor cable damage and not from ageing infrastructure.





No injuries, fatalities, or disruptions to electricity supply in the area were reported.





The municipality says its energy management team was able to contain the situation.





