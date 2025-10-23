eThekwini clamps down on truck operators breaking the law

It recently conducted a joint operation with eThekwini Metro Police, the Border Management Authority, Fire Services, and the Road Traffic Inspectorate to check on compliance with regulations.

One truck operator was fined R800 000 for using an expired license and for outstanding traffic fines.

Another was found transporting dangerous goods using fake permits.

The discovery led to the arrest a woman suspected of producing fraudulent transportation documents.

Officers confiscated fake stamps and altered permits.

ALSO READ: Arrests made in Durban CBD shop raids

The eThekwini Transport Authority says other operators were fined for failing to display a dangerous goods certificate and failing to maintain fire extinguishers.

It says non-compliance and unroadworthy trucks remain a serious concern.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has also recently carried out an operation along the N3 highway targeting heavy-duty vehicles.

Several arrests have been made, including foreign national drivers said to have been undocumented.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)