eThekwini blacklists 8 more service providers

It's due to their alleged involvement in corruption and fraud.

This puts the number of blacklisted entities at 32.

The municipality says the list will be submitted to the National Treasury so that the companies can be struck off the central database.





Spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says this will prevent other municipalities from contacting them.

"In a concerted effort to improve service delivery, root out fraud and corruption, and ensure value for money, the eThekwini Municipality has blacklisted several companies preventing them from doing work for the city.

"The blacklisting is for five years which also means that the directors of the companies will be barred from doing business with the city. The city will also review other existing contracts that the companies in question currently have or are pending."





