 eThekwini assures all beaches safe for swimming
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

eThekwini assures all beaches safe for swimming

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

eThekwini Municipality says it's fully prepared for the 1.3 million visitors set to descend on our shores over the year-end holidays. 

Durban beach
Durban beach / iStock

The municipality has assured residents and holidaymakers that water quality tests are continuing at all beaches.


The city says all 23 beaches are safe for swimming.


Officials have issued a statement regarding bathing, particularly as the country gears up for the busy festive season.


According to the municipality, all swimming pools along the Golden Mile have been cleaned and filled with fresh water.


ALSO READ: KZN festive safety efforts ‘already in motion’ - Mkhwanazi


However, eThekwini's warned beachgoers that swimming under the influence of alcohol is prohibited.


Jumping off the pier at a beach is also not allowed.


The city says  instructions from law enforcement officers, lifeguards, and pool supervisors must be obeyed at all times.


Last month, 500 lifeguards were deployed to eThekwini's shores to boost safety.


Meanwhile, Durban officials say they've pulled out all stops to ensure that holiday makers coming to Durban have a memorable and enjoyable experience.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Durban Health eThekwini Safety Beaches
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.