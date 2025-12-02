eThekwini assures all beaches safe for swimming
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
eThekwini Municipality says it's fully prepared for the 1.3 million visitors set to descend on our shores over the year-end holidays.
The municipality has assured residents and holidaymakers that water quality tests are continuing at all beaches.
The city says all 23 beaches are safe for swimming.
Officials have issued a statement regarding bathing, particularly as the country gears up for the busy festive season.
According to the municipality, all swimming pools along the Golden Mile have been cleaned and filled with fresh water.
However, eThekwini's warned beachgoers that swimming under the influence of alcohol is prohibited.
Jumping off the pier at a beach is also not allowed.
The city says instructions from law enforcement officers, lifeguards, and pool supervisors must be obeyed at all times.
Last month, 500 lifeguards were deployed to eThekwini's shores to boost safety.
Meanwhile, Durban officials say they've pulled out all stops to ensure that holiday makers coming to Durban have a memorable and enjoyable experience.
