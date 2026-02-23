eThekwini appeals High Court sewage ruling

The Pietermaritzburg High Court ordered the city to develop an action plan with deadlines to fix and maintain the sewage system.





eThekwini was also ordered to publish weekly E.coli readings for all public beaches on its website, social media platforms and public notice boards.





ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont has described the appeal as a shameless move by the city.





He says the focus should be on fixing ageing and under-maintained infrastructure rather than challenging the ruling.





"Through this appeal being filed, the city sends the message that it has no interest in fixing the problem of chronic infrastructure under-investment it created, and that residents must make peace with their rivers, lagoons, and beaches overflowing with untreated sewage.





"ActionSA notes this shameless move by the City of eThekwini, and vows to not let the municipality get away with trying to appeal the judgment.





"The residents of eThekwini deserve better leaders. They deserve leaders that won’t desperately plead with courts to overturn a ruling forcing them to do their job."





ActionSA, which is one of the parties that took the city to court over the sewage crisis, says it will oppose the appeal.





eThekwini Municipality has declined to comment, saying the matter is sub judice.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)