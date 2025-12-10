eThekwini adopts framework for new climate forum

Officials say it’s a major step toward preparing the city for future extreme weather events.

The forum will oversee the implementation of the Durban Climate Change Strategy, first approved by Council in 2022.

Mayor Cyril Xaba says the city has continuously been affected by devastating floods.

“In this year alone, in February and March, we had to contend with two floods in February and two floods in March. In both cases, they were just two weeks apart, and they caused a huge damage to our infrastructure. We lost lives and [the floods] disrupted people's livelihoods."

Xaba says evidence confirms the city received 30% more rainfall during those storms because of climate change. He adds that projections show that could double by 2050.

ALSO READ: Drakensberg gets southern Africa’s highest weather station to track water, climate

“We need to have these actions and stand together and create these forums, not just as talk shops, but to develop measures that will assist us to curb further damage to our climate”

Xaba says the forum will steer the rollout of the strategy.

He has told forum members that their job is to hold the City accountable for both mitigation and adaptation efforts, and to ensure vulnerable communities are not left behind.

“Remember, its government led, [ and it] is chaired by the mayor. So, it means that anything that comes out of this will then find articulation in our policies going forward.”

The forum will meet at least twice a year

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)