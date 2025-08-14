Eswatini activists file court action against US deportations

The men from Vietnam, Laos, Yemen, Cuba and Jamaica were flown to the small southern African country by US military aeroplane in July as part of Washington's programme of deporting migrants to third countries.

In an urgent court application to the Eswatini High Court, three legal and civil society groups said that the deal was unconstitutional because its terms had not been made known and there had been no consultation with the public or parliament.

They called on the government of Africa's last absolute monarchy to release the full terms of its agreement with the United States.

"The circumstances under which this agreement has been concluded raise serious concerns about executive overreach, human rights and national security," they said in a statement announcing the court action.

The five deportees, described by the United States as "barbaric" criminals, are being held in solitary confinement in a maximum security prison that is already at 171 percent capacity, the statement said.

Neighbouring South Africa last week protested to Eswatini about its acceptance of the convicted criminals, saying that it was concerned about their profiles and potential "adverse impact" on its own security.



