Eskom takes new measures after ‘exhausting all avenues’ on municipal debt

The power utility says while there’s been intervention from National Treasury in the form of a debt relief programme, the debt keeps piling on.

Some municipalities are not meeting the conditions of the programme. Others have been in arrears for the past year-and-a-half.

Eskom says it’s exhausted all reasonable avenues and is considering cutting supply within the limits of the law to defaulting municipalities.

The utility is using the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act to give 14 identified municipalities an opportunity to make representations before further action is considered.





It says the steps are necessary to maintain the stability of the electricity supply system.

“Should the municipalities fail to take corrective action, Eskom will proceed with credit control measures, which may include interrupting electricity supply at predetermined times, as permitted by law. If defaults persist, Eskom will be compelled to limit supply to levels commensurate with payments received.”

Eskom is collectively owed more than R110 billion by municipalities in South Africa.





