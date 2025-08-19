Eskom steps up solar power plans for large electricity users

The power utility has launched its first Renewable Energy Offtake Programme.





It's part of its plans to increase clean energy sources by 2040.





It's inviting large power users to procure 291 megawatts of solar power through long-term purchase agreements.





Eskom’s Daphne Mokwena says contracts will run between five and 25 years, with projects coming online in phases from December 2027.





"The programme follows an Expression of Interest process and extensive engagement with commercial and industrial customers, which showed strong demand for direct contracting through long-term PPAs.





"These agreements enable businesses to align with global sustainability standards, reduce carbon footprints, and green their supply chains, enhancing competitiveness. The RFP offers tailored solutions that meet operational requirements while contributing to South Africa’s decarbonisation goals."





Interested service providers have until 19 September to submit proposals.





