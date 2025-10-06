Eskom starts smart meter rollout in KZN

It began rolling out its smart meter programme across the province on Monday.





The power utility’s Dade Mbhele said the technology will ensure more accurate billing.





"This follows Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s recent announcement of a bold and comprehensive plan to end load reduction over the next 12 to 18 months, with the possibility of achieving this milestone sooner through strong community cooperation.





"The smart meter rollout forms part of Eskom’s drive to modernise the national grid and transform the customer experience. Already introduced in selected areas, the programme is now accelerating, with around 800,000 customers set to benefit.





"This transformation goes beyond technology. It is about building a smarter, more connected South Africa: For customers, real-time control of electricity usage, accurate billing, and a seamless service experience. For Eskom: faster response times, reliable data, and stronger connections with the people we serve.





Last week, Eskom posted a profit of R16 billion for the previous financial year, the utility’s first profit in eight years.





It follows a R55 billion loss from the year before.





In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government will keep pursuing other pillars of its Energy Action Plan, as Eskom continues its recovery.





He said it includes new generation projects, increased private investment, and structural reforms to transform the electricity sector.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)