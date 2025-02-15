Eskom reaches more than R17 billion in diesel savings

This is an improvement of more than R1 billion from the previous week.





Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said between April last year and February, approximately R11,13 billion on fuel for its open cycle gas turbine fleet was spent, which is below budget, generating 1825 gigawatt hours.





"This is significantly lower than the 4 539.18GWh generated during the same period last year. The OCGT load factor for 1 April 2024 to 13 February 2025 stabilised at 6.98%, compared to last year’s figure of 17.37%," she said.





Mokwena added that from 1 April 2024 to Friday, loadshedding was suspended for 317 days, compared to 32 days in the same period last year.





"Electricity supply was available 99% of the time, compared to just 10% last year. A total of 4 261MW will be returned to service before the evening peak on Monday, to further stabilise the grid.





"Eskom’s Summer Outlook from 1 September 2024 to 31 March 2025, published on August 26, 2024, remains unchanged," Mokwana said.



