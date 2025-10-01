Eskom posts first profit in eight years

It made a R16 billion profit in the financial year that ended in March, after a R55 billion loss the previous year.

Speaking at the utility’s financial results announcement on Tuesday, CEO Dan Marokane said the profit was largely driven by primary energy costs, which increased by 3.5% in sales due to the generation performance.

“There is also a tariff increase that increased in that space. We are very comfortable that if we maintain performance, the level of the EAF (Energy Availability Factor) that we are seeing now, going forward, we should be able to alter the structure of our profit and loss and be in a safe zone going forth.”

The announcement comes a week after Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa vowed to end the practice of load reduction.

"We will end it in the next 12 months, and in areas where we experience resistance, we'll invest the time and effort to engage with everyone, and in that instance, then we might push it further by another six months. But I want to say to the country that we are going to end load reduction."

Ramokgopa said load reduction has often looked like it discriminates against poorer communities, where illegal connections are often rife.

However, the minister has stressed there is no link between generation capacity and load reduction.

" Of course, other voices in the space, they say, 'No, this load reduction comes about because Eskom is not truthful, it is having problems with regard to generation and therefore they're penalising the poor so that they can bring down demand.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)