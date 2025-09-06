Eskom moves to tackle R100bn municipal debt crisis

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has warned that it's ballooned to over 100-billion-rand.





He was briefing the media in Johannesburg yesterday on the utility's summer outlook.





Ramokgopa says illegal connections are adding to the debt - which he described as an existential threat.





"We're finalizing what we call the distribution agency agreement.





Essentially embedding the kind of skills that are required to work with municipalities, to do planning.





Ramokgopa says as well as capital allocation in relation to the distribution and reticulation infrastructure.





"addressing the issues of technical losses, ensuring the roll out of smart metres."





"ncluding those who are illegally connected, so that we formalize them," he says.