Late Epstein accuser Giuffre's memoir to be published in October

Giuffre rose to public prominence after alleging that Epstein had used her as a sex slave, and that Andrew had assaulted her when she was 17 years old.

She died by suicide in Australia in April at the age of 41.

Her autobiography, "Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice," will be published by Knopf on October 21, the website of parent firm Penguin Random House showed Monday.

US media outlets first reported Sunday that the book was set for publication this fall.

Penguin Random House said the work is an "unsparing and definitive account" of Giuffre's time with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the British former socialite in jail for recruiting underage girls for the billionaire sex offender.

Giuffre also details the sexual molestation she suffered as a child, her escape from Epstein and Maxwell at 19, and her later efforts to "not only hold her abusers to account but also advocate for other victims," according to the publisher.

It calls the book "an astonishing affirmation of Giuffre's unshakable will -- first, to claw her way out of victimhood, and then to shine light on wrongdoing and fight for a safer, fairer world."

Penguin Random House said Giuffre had written the memoir in the years before her death and "stated unequivocally that she wanted it published."

Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, died at her farm in Western Australia on April 25.

Epstein took his own life in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking underage girls for sex.

Andrew repeatedly denied Giuffre's allegation and avoided trial by paying a multimillion-dollar settlement.

In recent months, US President Donald Trump has also faced renewed scrutiny over the nature of his relationship with Epstein.

The Republican's supporters have long viewed the Epstein case as evidence that "Deep State" elites were protecting the late sex offender's associates in the rival Democratic Party and Hollywood -- but not Trump himself.

Many of those supporters have given short shrift to an FBI and Justice Department assertion in July that Epstein killed himself, did not blackmail any prominent figures, and did not keep a much-touted "client list."

Last week, the Justice Department released a transcript of an interview with Maxwell in which she said Trump was friendly with Epstein but was "never inappropriate with anybody."