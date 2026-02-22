Environmental stress blamed for KZN north coast fish kill

Last week, hundreds of dead fish washed ashore at Tinley Manor Estuary and uShaka Tidal Pool in KwaDukuza.





As a result, affected bathing areas had to be temporarily closed to the public.





The municipality says these measures were taken as a precaution to protect public health, the environment, and overall safety.





KwaDukuza's Bridget Shange says officials investigating the incident conducted site inspections and collected water samples.





She says these were taken to an independent laboratory for analysis.





"Kwadukuza Municipality received the laboratory results confirming that the fish death at Tinley Manor Estuary were likely caused by environmental stress factors, including elevated organic pollution, increased ammonia, high temperatures, and low oxygen levels. "





Shange says e-coli levels were within acceptable recreational standards.





"Follow up tests show no immediate health risk to beachgoers. All affected beaches are now open and we remain committed to ongoing monitoring and transparency."





