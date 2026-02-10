Emergency services battle to rescue passengers involved in N3 taxi crash

The crash between a taxi, a car and a heavy goods truck occurred on the Durban-bound carriageway between the Hilton and Peter Brown off-ramps on Tuesday morning.

It left the roadway completely closed for several hours.

Medics say they understand at this stage that the taxi and the car collided before the minibus slammed into the back of the truck.

The taxi's crumpled wreckage was found wedged against the heavy vehicle.

The impact of the collision left the taxi driver and a passenger severely injured.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service Paramedics say a rescue operation was launched and specialised equipment was brought in to free the trapped victims.

A total of 11 patients were rushed to the hospital.

Four of them sustained significant trauma and required advanced life support intervention.

Officials say a mother and her two children, who were in the car, escaped physical injury but were treated on scene for severe shock and emotional trauma.