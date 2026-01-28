Emergency interventions continue at Senteeko Dam amid risk of collapse

The dam, officially registered as My Own Dam but publicly known as Senteeko Dam, is owned by the Shamile Communal Property Association and is used primarily for irrigation.





The recent heavy rains in the province have compromised the dam’s structure, prompting the department to warn of its imminent failure.





A multidisciplinary team comprising various government entities has been appointed to reduce the risk of the dam’s collapse.





“It is confirmed that the risk of the spillway collapse at the dam is still high as erosion underneath continues,” the Department of Water and Sanitation’s spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, said on Wednesday.





Mavasa warned that failure could occur without further notice, posing a significant threat to downstream communities, infrastructure, and the surrounding environment.





“As part of the interventions to further reduce the disaster risk and potential impact, the emergency spillway that was excavated to redirect water out of the dam has now been widened to increase the outflow and further reduce the volume of water in the dam.”





A flood path analysis has also been conducted, confirming that only farming communities are on the flood path.





“No densely populated communities were identified in the analysis for at least 30 kilometres to the bridge on the R40 provincial road. The analysis has also confirmed that water flow will not have an impact on the neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Eswatini. A multidisciplinary team continues to monitor the situation closely and is taking all necessary precautions to protect communities,” she explained.





“The public is further advised to avoid low water bridges, unnecessary travels and activities near rivers.”



