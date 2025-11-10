Emergency crews assess damages after Newcastle floods

Parts of the central business district remain closed as authorities work to clear debris and assess infrastructure damage.

KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says disaster teams are still on the ground assisting the affected families.

"The MEC for Cogta Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi has urged all residents in and around Newcastle to exercise extreme caution, especially when navigating roadways, and to heed the instructions of emergency personnel.

The South African Weather Service has forecast that inclement weather conditions are expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday in parts of the province, including Newcastle."

ALSO READ: Flooding hits parts of PMB after two days of heavy rain

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services says frail and elderly residents from two care facilities, have been safely evacuated and are receiving care.

Spokesperson Craig Botha says teams had to move vulnerable patients through damaged corridors to dry sections of the buildings.

"Initial assessments revealed serious roof damage in the frail care wings, with water streaming into residential rooms.

Simultaneously, ground-floor units at both facilities were experiencing significant flooding, with water levels creating a substantial risk to the elderly and physically disabled residents."

Emergency crews remain on high alert amid fears that further heavy rain could trigger more flooding.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)