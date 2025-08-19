Embattled Msunduzi to appoint new governance expert

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi is expected to announce the appointment on Tuesday.





The appointment is to help stabilise the municipality.





His department's investigating claims of maladministration and irregularities within Msunduzi.





Anthony Waldhausen, who is with the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics, says efforts to fix the embattled municipality have been frustrating.





" We are in support of it, but we are cautious about it because we are finding that all these interventions are not easy to help because the challenge we have is there's too much political interference, and we find that no political will to actually turn things around in our sitting.





"Also set up a meeting with them to engage with the individual person and to provide support and to work with that person to ensure that the needs of the residents and the strategy to turn things around in our city is taking precedence than anything else."





