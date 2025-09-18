Embattled Ithala gets R300m lifeline from KZN govt
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
It has approved a R300 million rescue package to stabilise the state entity.
In a statement, the KZN government says the funding is meant to protect jobs, ensure clients can access their money, and keep operations running.
Premier Thami Ntuli says the intervention follows months of financial strain, after the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority froze Ithala’s accounts earlier this year when a provisional liquidation application was filed.
The money will go towards staff salaries, creditors, taxes, and essential running costs.
The province says it will work with Ithala’s management on a long-term plan to secure the institution’s future.
Ntuli stressed that depositors’ funds remain safe, backed by a R2.2 billion government guarantee from the National Treasury.
He also urged stakeholders to work together on a permanent solution, so Ithala can fulfill its role in driving inclusive growth.
