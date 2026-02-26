Eleven men lured to Ukraine war back on home soil

Their plane landed at King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Wednesday night.

It is understood that 17 men were promised security training and jobs by their recruiters last year but instead found themselves on the front lines and stranded in Ukraine's Donbas region.

A group of four men returned last Wednesday.

At Durban's airport on Wednesday night, one of the arrivals was seen in a wheelchair.

ANC spokesperson in KZN, Fanle Sibisi, says they're relieved.





He has told SABC News that they are calling for action against those who played a key role in their recruitment.

"It is unfortunate that people are able to thrive on the problems that we are faced with as a country because this is an issue of unemployment.

"What is happening here [is] desperate and needy, unsuspecting South Africans were lured through this process.

"We are calling for authorities to ensure that there is a clear accountability to those who were responsible for [their] recruitment, regardless of which family they come from and regardless of which political party they come from."





