Electricity, water prices surge above inflation: Competition Commission

That is according to the Competition Commission, which released its first cost-of-living report, tracking household expenses from 2020 to 2025.





Food prices, including eggs, maize meal, and sunflower oil, increased even though producer costs dropped.





Education costs also rose sharply, while internet and funeral expenses remained stable.





The commission says the report shows widening producer-to-retail price gaps, adding strain to household budgets.





