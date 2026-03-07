Electricity generation declines year-on-year in January: Stats SA

Stats SA says electricity generation declined by 6.2-percent year-on-year in January compared with the same month last year.

But seasonally adjusted figures show that electricity production increased by 1.5-percent compared with December last year.

READ: South Africa turns a corner on load shedding





StatsSA's Tsholofelo Ditinti says over the three-months ending January, electricity generation dropped by 2.5-percent compared with the previous quarter.

"The volume of electricity delivered to provinces recorded a year-on-year decrease of 6.8%.”

Ditinti says eight of the nine provinces registered decreases in the volume of electricity.

" North West recorded the largest decline at -23.9%, and Western Cape was the only province that recorded an increase, registering a rise of 1.9%."





