Elderly woman’s body found on Mgababa family property

While details remain unclear at this stage, it’s alleged that the 63-year-old's decomposed remains were discovered by police on Monday morning.





She was last seen a week ago.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says neighbours alerted police after family members allegedly approached them for help to dig a grave.





"Police at Umkomaas have registered an inquest docket after a family in Mgababa allegedly kept a deceased family member's body in a separate room without reporting the death to the authorities."





