Elderly woman’s body found on Mgababa family property
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Police on the KZN south coast are investigating the death of an elderly woman whose body was found on the family property in Mgababa.
While details remain unclear at this stage, it’s alleged that the 63-year-old's decomposed remains were discovered by police on Monday morning.
She was last seen a week ago.
KZN SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says neighbours alerted police after family members allegedly approached them for help to dig a grave.
"Police at Umkomaas have registered an inquest docket after a family in Mgababa allegedly kept a deceased family member's body in a separate room without reporting the death to the authorities."
