Elderly swimmer dies during Midmar Mile

An elderly woman has died after going into cardiac arrest while taking part in the aQuellé Midmar Mile.
Organisers of the event say a fellow swimmer and rescue and safety personnel at the dam responded immediately when the 63-year-old swimmer got into difficulty in the water during yesterday's race.
Medics and doctors tried to stabilise her on site, but she remained in cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital.
Race Director Wayne Riddin says a team there tried to save her, but she passed away.
"And I know that everyone is hurting. We always wish that we can turn back the time and save everybody in the event that undergoes any mishap.
But for me personally, knowing all of the older swimmers that have passed away that have been part of the, aQuellé Midmar Mile over so many years, and their dedication to the event, I know that they'll be hurting with us as well and their families.
So we will have to go and look at the explanations once we've got everything back on the ground."
