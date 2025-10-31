Elderly man killed in Durban central crash

It's understood that around five cars collided on Masabalala Yengwa Avenue and Somtseu Road on Friday afternoon.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says one of the vehicles was found on its side with the driver entrapped.





"Multiple casualties were found and immediately more ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist on the scene.





ALSO READ: Two killed after car, truck collide in Durban CBD





"Paramedics, together with eThekwini Fire Department, found the one driver entrapped in the wreckage and carefully extricated the man who then went into a state of cardiac arrest. Despite all resuscitation efforts, the male in his nineties passed away at the scene.





"A further six people had sustained various injuries and once stabilised on the scene they were transported to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required. The roadway was closed for some time whilst emergency personnel worked to clear the scene."





Jamieson says the cause of the pile-up is unknown at this stage as authorities are investigating.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)