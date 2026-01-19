Elderly man injured by angle grinder in Verulam

Reaction Unit South Africa says its teams responded to a residential property, where the casual worker sustained severe neck injuries on Monday.

Spokesperson Prem Balram says it’s understood the man was busy cutting branches from a loquat tree when the incident occurred.

"Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received an emergency call at 10:39 from a resident requesting immediate assistance after a casual worker on the premises sustained severe neck injuries from the angle grinder while cutting branches on a loquat tree.

"Upon arrival at 10:43, paramedics found the man on the ground bleeding profusely from a deep wound to his throat. The man was stabilised at the scene before being rushed to Osindisweni Government Hospital in critical condition."