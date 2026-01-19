 Elderly man injured by angle grinder in Verulam
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

An elderly man has been rushed to the hospital after being injured by an angle grinder in the Brindhaven area of Verulam.

Reaction Unit South Africa says its teams responded to a residential property, where the casual worker sustained severe neck injuries on Monday.

Spokesperson Prem Balram says it’s understood the man was busy cutting branches from a loquat tree when the incident occurred.

"Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received an emergency call at 10:39 from a resident requesting immediate assistance after a casual worker on the premises sustained severe neck injuries from the angle grinder while cutting branches on a loquat tree.

"Upon arrival at 10:43, paramedics found the man on the ground bleeding profusely from a deep wound to his throat. The man was stabilised at the scene before being rushed to Osindisweni Government Hospital in critical condition."

