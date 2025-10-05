Elderly man found dead in Phoenix home

Details surrounding the incident are unclear, but emergency crews say they were called to a residence in Weylen in Northcroft on Sunday morning.

“Upon arrival of KZNVIP Emergency Response Teams, family members expressed concerns that foul play may have been involved. Officers proceeded inside the residence, where they found a man lying unresponsive on the lounge floor. KZNVIP Paramedics assessed the man for any signs of life but sadly confirmed that he had passed away. Visible marks were noted on his neck, along with injuries to his face and nose, indicating possible strangulation,” says KZN VIP Medics spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo.

“SAPS Phoenix was notified and arrived on scene to take over the investigation. Circumstances leading up to the incident cannot be confirmed at this time pending saps investigation.”

