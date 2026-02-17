Elderly KZN woman hacked to death in house robbery

Busisiwe Nokuthula Ngema, 75, was killed in Kwezela on Sunday night.





Police say a group of intruders entered her home, armed with pangas.





Reports indicate they first broke into an outside room and stole household items.





They then moved into the main house, where the attack took place.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says the victim’s granddaughter, who was asleep in another room, was unharmed.





"The suspects reportedly hacked the elderly lady with the pangas, and she sustained multiple wounds on her body, which led to her demise. The motive of the attack is unknown, no suspects have been arrested and investigations are still ongoing."





