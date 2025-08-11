Elderly Bluff man killed in house fire

The property on Hoosen Haffajee Road caught alight on Monday morning.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says they found the man inside the gutted house after eThekwini firefighters had doused the flames.





"ALS Paramedics responded to the fire to find the eThekwini Fire Department already in attendance, battling the blaze. Once the fire had been extinguished, the fire department made their way into the premises and made the fatal discovery.





"Paramedics assessed the man; however, he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. The scene was cordoned off and handed over to SAPS.





"At this stage, the events leading up to the fire are unknown. However, SAPS and eThekwini Fire Department will be investigating further."





