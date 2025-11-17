Ekurhuleni reinstates the EMPD media unit and returns Thepa to leadership

City Manager Kagiso Lerutla said the decision is aimed at restoring transparency and public trust in the EMPD.





He described the move as 'a corrective governance measure to ensure communications operate within an approved structure, with proper oversight, accountability and consistency'.





The reinstatement formalises the media unit as a standalone function within the EMPD, bringing it in line with the City’s organisational structure and communication policies.





It follows concerns raised during testimony at the Madlanga Commission, which is probing governance failures and irregularities in several Ekurhuleni departments.





Evidence presented to the commission highlighted gaps and inconsistencies in how the EMPD communicated during public safety incidents and its coordination with the City’s broader communications systems.





Lerutla stressed that the reinstatement 'does not pre-empt the findings of the Madlanga Commission or any internal labour processes,' but is part of the City’s broader Renewal Programme aimed at strengthening institutional integrity.





Under the reinstated structure, the EMPD Media and Public Relations Unit will manage media enquiries, coordinate public information and safety campaigns, support community engagement efforts, and bolster crisis communication capacity.





It will also work closely with the City’s Communications, Marketing and Tourism Department to ensure consistent messaging.





The City added that Thepa’s return brings stability to the department’s communication function, which has faced uncertainty amid ongoing inquiries.





