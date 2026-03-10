Ekapa recovers body of trapped miner after Kimberley mud rush
Updated | By Newswatch
Ekapa mine says it has recovered the body of one miner after a mud rush at Kimberley’s Du Toitspan Joint Shaft trapped five workers underground. Search operations are continuing for the other four miners.
Ekapa mine confirmed on Monday that the body of one of the five miners, who have been trapped underground, has been retrieved. The workers were reported missing following an underground flood and mud rush at the Du Toitspan Joint Shaft in Kimberley last month.
According to officials, the miners were engulfed by a sudden, high-speed mudflow. While many mineworkers managed to escape the rush, five were buried beneath the surface.
Recovery has been slowed by high water levels and difficult drilling conditions.
Teams have been struggling to reach the areas underground where the miners were working due to concerns regarding structural integrity.
One miner recovered....four missing
In a statement released on Monday, the mine said the family of the victim has requested that the miner's identity be withheld.
According to Ekapa, more information will be made available once the identification process has been concluded.
“Formal identification processes are currently underway, and further information will be shared once these procedures have been completed and when appropriate to do so.
“The company extends its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues, and loved ones of the miner during this extremely difficult time,” reads the statement.
The Council for Geoscience was brought in to provide technical support and help identify the source of the water.
The mine’s owner meanwhile, applied for liquidation days after the tragedy.
In February, Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe visited the site and said that the liquidation process should be delayed until all the mineworkers are recovered.
“Announcing liquidation during a disaster is an act of bad faith on the part of the mine, particularly in an industry where workers' lives have been endangered in the past."
The company says it will continue to provide updates as the operation progressed
