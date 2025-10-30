Eight killed in Van Reenen's Pass crash 'were heading for vacation'

A light delivery truck and a minibus collided between Van Reenen's Pass and Montrose on Thursday morning.

Eight women were killed. Their driver survived.

Six other people were rushed to hospital in Harrismith.

KwaZulu-Natal authorities were first on scene, but later handed it over to officials from the neighbouring province.

"The minibus taxi was en route from Virginia, as per the information we got from the rest of the survivors [travelling] to Durban. [They are] a group of ladies who were going on vacation in Durban," says Free State EMS spokesperson Sipho Towa.

Towa says the road near Swinburne has been reopened.

"Road users must just be patient, and they must not try to make up for time lost because the conditions are also not conducive. They must drive safely and arrive alive."

