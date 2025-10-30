Eight killed in crash between taxi, truck at Van Reenen's Pass

Traffic officials have warned of delays between Van Reenen's Pass and Swinburne as medics work to treat those injured.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate's Sindi Msimang says they have received a preliminary report.

“A heavy motor vehicle lost its power on a steep hill and reversed backwards, colliding with a minibus with 15 occupants, including the driver.

“Eight people lost their lives, and the six were taken to the hospital. It is apparent that the driver of the minibus collided with this heavy motor vehicle and then lost control.”

