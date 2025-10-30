 Eight killed in crash between taxi, truck at Van Reenen's Pass
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Eight killed in crash between taxi, truck at Van Reenen's Pass

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

Eight people have been killed in a horrific crash between a truck and a minibus taxi on the Free State side of the N3

Do not cross
Pexels / https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/

Traffic officials have warned of delays between Van Reenen's Pass and Swinburne as medics work to treat those injured.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate's Sindi Msimang says they have received a preliminary report.

“A heavy motor vehicle lost its power on a steep hill and reversed backwards, colliding with a minibus with 15 occupants, including the driver.

ALSO READ: Woman killed in Durban crash

“Eight people lost their lives, and the six were taken to the hospital. It is apparent that the driver of the minibus collided with this heavy motor vehicle and then lost control.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Accident N3 Free State RTI Paramedics
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.