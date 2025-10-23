Eight boys from Milnerton High to appear in court for assault

The suspects, aged between 17 and 18, will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday afternoon, where they will face a charge of assault to cause grievous bodily harm.





In a video which has gone viral on social media, the eight teenagers can be seen assaulting a fellow pupil with a belt and a hockey stick at the school.





The boys have since been suspended by the school pending a disciplinary hearing.





On Wednesday, police fired stun grenades to disperse a group of protesters who were protesting outside the school over the bullying incident.





Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education is also expected to visit the school on Thursday afternoon.





Meanwhile, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has written to the SA Rugby, calling for the body to intervene immediately.





This after it came to light that one of the alleged perpetrators has represented South Africa at the National level in school rugby.





SA Rugby President Mark Alexander expressed deep concern and condemnation, saying it was unfortunate and unfair that a schoolyard incident had been linked to the sport.





He said individuals who engage in bullying are not welcome in SA rugby, which prides itself on respect and integrity.





“This need not be the end of their lives or their careers, because no one knows the value and importance of second chances more than I do,” said McKenzie.





“However, these players must be shown the error of the path they are on. They must be reformed before they hurt someone else even more, and before even more harm is caused to the sport of rugby.”





